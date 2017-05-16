× Police respond to shots fired, find firearms and drugs in residence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After receiving a report about shots fired during an argument, Battle Creek Police were dispatched to the 200 Block of Lathrop Avenue in Battle Creek.

Three males were reported to be arguing outside of a residence when one fired a shot.

Upon arrival police set up a perimeter around the residence. No suspects were located following a search of the property.

According to police, two of the males were reported to have fled on foot and one left in a vehicle.

Police located a long gun, ammunition, marijuana and cocaine, and evidence of a spent shell.

The BCPD was assisted by the Emergency Response Team.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact BCPD at 269-966-3322.