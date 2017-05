ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-rollover crash has shutdown I-196 near the 34 mile marker in Allegan County, according to Michigan State Police.

Police confirm the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-196 near Saugatuck. No word on any injuries at this point, but PVC pipe has reportedly spilled onto the roadway.

The highway is expected to be closed for at least a couple of hours.