Tech Tuesday: Virtual reality, 360 degree cameras, and waterproof speakers

Posted 7:08 PM, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 07:06PM, May 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Camren De Waard from Genius Phone Repair talked with FOX 17 about some immersive products offered by Samsung and a waterproof speaker by JBL.

The Samsung Gear VR allows you to use your Galaxy S8 to play virtual reality games and watch 360-degree video. It comes with a controller.

The Samsung Gear 360 can record high-resolution 360-degree video.

The JBL Charge3 portable bluetooth speaker is waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It can float, and gives you the ability to sync with two other speakers to play at the same time for a surround sound experience.

For the latest in technology, or to get your cell phone fixed, you can head to any Genius Phone Repair location.

CORRECTION: We reported that the Charge3 speaker weighs 10 pounds in the video posted above. It weighs just 1.8 pounds.

