Bad underground wire causes power outage in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — More than a 1,000 people are without power Tuesday night after Consumers Energy says an underground wire went bad in Wyoming.

The outage happened sometime around 7:30 pm. A spokesperson says power should be restored overnight, though a specific time wasn’t given.

Around the same time the outage happened, a fire caused damage to the Padnos facility nearby at 44th Street and Clay Avenue SW, though Consumers Energy was investigating the fire as a potential cause for the outage, but has since ruled it out.

The spokesperson also told FOX 17 that there may be a glitch with their online outage map, which shows a line stemming from the Wyoming area and extending across the state past Midland. The outage – according to Consumers Energy – is local to Wyoming.