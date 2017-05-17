Domestic violence suspect located and arrested in Grand Rapids

Posted 1:23 PM, May 17, 2017, by

Brian Heard (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – A joint law enforcement initiative to crackdown on known domestic violence offenders has led to an arrest in Grand Rapids.

Federal authorities say they were able to obtain information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Brian Heard on Monday.  En route to a home he was believed to be at, Task Force Officers with the U.S. Marshals spotted Heard in a vehicle leaving the area.

The same federal officers followed the vehicle until marked units from the Grand Rapids Police Department were able to assist with a traffic stop near Hall and Madison.

Federal authorities say Heard was arrested without incident.  Grand Rapids Police are still investigating what was believed to be suspected narcotics found in the vehicle he was in.

Heard was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in October 2016 as a featured fugitive in the Silent Observer ‘Love Does Not Hit’ campaign.  He’s an habitual offender who’s currently facing charges of assault, failure to pay child support, domestic violence.

