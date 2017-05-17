Employee and customer hospitalized after exchange of gunshots at Muskegon Heights gas station

Posted 3:45 AM, May 17, 2017, by
Muskegon Height Police Heights police car

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A customer and employee were taken to two separate hospitals Tuesday evening after they exchanged gunshots at a Muskegon Heights gas station, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Marathon station located near the intersection of Glade Street and Hackley Avenue.

The reasons as to why the shootout between the employee and customer occurred are still unknown at this time. The Muskegon Heights Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call them at 213-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7453.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s