Employee and customer hospitalized after exchange of gunshots at Muskegon Heights gas station

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A customer and employee were taken to two separate hospitals Tuesday evening after they exchanged gunshots at a Muskegon Heights gas station, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Marathon station located near the intersection of Glade Street and Hackley Avenue.

The reasons as to why the shootout between the employee and customer occurred are still unknown at this time. The Muskegon Heights Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call them at 213-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7453.