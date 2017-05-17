Enter to win a Sportster 883 during special event at Grand Rapids Harley Davidson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids Harley Davidson has lots of events going on to help make the summer sensational for motorcycle fans.

On May 18, Harley Davidson will be hosting their Crazy Like a Fox Bike Night. There will be live music by Trilogy, plus $2 brews and food from Scott's Pig Roast. At the event, there will also be a chance to win a brand new Sportster 883 motorcycle!

First time riders and those looking for a new set of wheels can test drive bikes at their Demo Days on May 20 and 21.

In addition to these events, Grand Rapids Harley Davidson will provide free tire installation for all customers throughout he month of May.

For more information on these events, promotions, or to schedule a test drive for Demo Days, visit grandrapidsharley.com or call (616)-896-0111.