FOX17 viewer tips help lead to arrest of featured fugitive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are crediting tips from FOX17 viewers and Silent Observer in the arrest of a fugitive who had avoided capture for more than a year.

Federal authorities say those tips led a federal surveillance team to a residence on the northwest side of Grand Rapids on Tuesday, looking for Deveire Griggs. The surveillance team, hours into the investigation, observed Griggs come out onto the front porch then go back into the house. U.S. Marshals Task Force Officers then made contact with Griggs, who surrendered immediately. He’s since appeared in federal court for his charges and is being held without bond.

Griggs was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in April 2016. His criminal history includes prior offenses involving assault and cocaine distribution.