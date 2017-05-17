FOX17 viewer tips help lead to arrest of featured fugitive

Posted 1:24 PM, May 17, 2017, by

Deveire Griggs (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are crediting tips from FOX17 viewers and Silent Observer in the arrest of a fugitive who had avoided capture for more than a year.

Federal authorities say those tips led a federal surveillance team to a residence on the northwest side of Grand Rapids on Tuesday, looking for Deveire Griggs.  The surveillance team, hours into the investigation, observed Griggs come out onto the front porch then go back into the house.  U.S. Marshals Task Force Officers then made contact with Griggs, who surrendered immediately.  He’s since appeared in federal court for his charges and is being held without bond.

Griggs was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in April 2016.  His criminal history includes prior offenses involving assault and cocaine distribution.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s