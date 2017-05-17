GRAPHIC DESIGNER/ANIMATOR (PART-TIME)

FOX 17 WXMI, a Tribune Media owned station in the 44th market, is currently seeking a Graphic Designer/Animator to visually support our FRI/SAT/SUN evening newscasts along with various station branding and promotion initiatives. Our ideal candidate is passionate about design, deadline oriented and fluent in the following: Photoshop, Illustrator & After Effects. HTML knowledge is a plus. To apply, submit resume, cover letter, and portfolio link to: www.tribunemedia.com