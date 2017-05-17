Holland police investigating 3 arsons from past week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Authorities in Holland are investigating three arsons that have happened over the last week.

The most recent fire happened Monday at about 4:30 a.m. when a porch was set on fire at a home in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. Three people were sleeping inside at the time.

That arson came just days after fires sprang up at unoccupied buildings in the 300 block of Washington Avenue and the former Macatawa Dairy Dock at 341 W. 17th.

3 arson cases in Holland in the last couple weeks. why neighbors & fire Dept wants to close these cases ASAP on FOX 17 at 10 & 11 pic.twitter.com/cdXvlBLnWA — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) May 17, 2017

"We are looking at the possibility that all three of these could be related but right now our belief is that the third fire that occurred on Monday is not related to the previous two," said Holland Fire Department Capt. Chris Tinney.

Holland officials say that while they do know how the fires started, they are not revealing that information to the public at this time.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.