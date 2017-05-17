Man falls asleep cooking food, suffers smoke inhalation in resulting fire

Posted 5:17 AM, May 17, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after suffering from smoke inhalation, when firefighters say he fell asleep while cooking food early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Ransom Tower apartment building in Grand Rapids, for a possible fire on the eighth floor. Smoke had filled one of the apartment units, the result of a tenant who had fallen asleep while cooking food. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

As they worked to ventilate the unit, additional alarms sounded in the floors above, due to the smoke rising.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s