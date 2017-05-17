× Man falls asleep cooking food, suffers smoke inhalation in resulting fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after suffering from smoke inhalation, when firefighters say he fell asleep while cooking food early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Ransom Tower apartment building in Grand Rapids, for a possible fire on the eighth floor. Smoke had filled one of the apartment units, the result of a tenant who had fallen asleep while cooking food. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

As they worked to ventilate the unit, additional alarms sounded in the floors above, due to the smoke rising.