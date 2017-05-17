DHS declines to confirm Clarke appointment

Posted 4:44 PM, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, May 17, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke leaves Trump Tower on November 28, 2016.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has declined to confirm that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke will be joining the agency.

Clarke said in an interview on WISN-AM on Wednesday that he had taken a job as assistant secretary and would start in June. Clarke says he would be serving as a liaison to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies.

DHS spokeswoman Jenny Burke says those appointments are made by the Homeland Security secretary and are announced only when they’ve been made official. Burke says the department has no such announcement about Clarke.

Clarke has become a conservative darling through his provocative social media presence and was a strong supporter of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign.

