Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 17

1. Tulip Time is over, but hundreds of people will start heading to the Holland Farmers Market for fresh goods.

The market will feature more than 90 farmers and vendors with everything from fresh fruits and veggies, to flowers and houseplants. There will also be baked goods and all natural honey.

Plus, there will be lunch available at the food court and street performers. The market will open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2. The Battle Creek Police Department is observing National Police Week by taking time to honor the positive work its officers are doing.

One of those activities is recognizing one of their own as Officer of the Year, Corporal Damon Young.

His peers nominated him, and say that he really deserves the award because of the time he takes to build relationships with inner city youth.

Corporal Young’s father was also a police officer, so the career runs in the family for him.

3. AAA says it expects more than 1.2 million people in Michigan will travel 50 miles or more in the four days surrounding Memorial Day.

If this is the case, it would be the second most people have traveled for the holiday since 2006.

The agency says rising wages, recent gas price declines and stronger consumer confidence as reasons for the bump.

While gas prices in Michigan are down from last year, they are slightly up nationwide.

4. There’s a new trend in summer menswear called the “RompHIM.”

It’s a romper specifically designed for men. The one-piece jumpers were designed by a group of business school friends who decided to try to bring something new to menswear.

They started a Kickstarter to raise $10,000, and as of Wednesday morning they’re already raised more than $125,000.

5, Instagram has a new feature called “selfie filters.”

They’re just like the kind seen on Snapchat. There are eight graphic filters for pictures and videos, including furry koala ears and tiaras.

This isn’t the first tine Instagram has added features similar to Snapchat. Last August, it added “stories,” where shared posts disappear after 24 hours.