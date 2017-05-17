ALLEGAN, Mich. --- Paw Paw beat Allegan 2-1 Wednesday night in girls soccer to pull within one game of first place in the Wolverine Conference. The Tigers are now tied with Otsego and Plainwell at the top of the standings.
Paw Paw hands Allegan first conference loss
