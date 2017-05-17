Police: speed likely a factor in motorcycle accident

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Just before midnight on Tuesday a driver came across a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Shoppers Lane in City of Parchment.

According to the witness, 21-year-old Jason Paul Jordan II was lying in the roadway not conscious.

Jordan was transported to Borgess Medical Center, where he remains under treatment.

Although the cause of the accident is unclear, police say that speed is believed to be a factor.

The investigation is being handle by the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department with assistance from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Township Police at 269-343-0551.

 

