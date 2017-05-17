Public Works on public display in Kentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich – Kentwood residents had the chance to get up close and person with the city's public works department on Wednesday evening.

Families gathered for National Public Works Week to learn about things like how to fix a busted pipe or how much salt a snow plow can haul.

“We just want the opportunity to show the citizens in the community what we do,” says John Gorney who is the Public Works Director for the City of Kentwood. “Whether it’s taking care of the roads that they drive on every day. The water that they drink.”

Neighbors were also able to see creative road signs designed by local third graders last month.

Those who attended say it was a night full of both education and fun.

“Well we pass these things every day on the expressway,” says Chris Headley, who brought his family to the event. “And it is pretty cool to see their form fit and function and what they do every day. We came here to learn a little bit about them and we think they are pretty cool.”

National Public Works Week has been celebrated since 1960. The City of Kentwood is hoping next year’s event will bring in even more people.