Resolution passes in Kalamazoo to shut down pipeline

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has decided to close a pipeline that spilled over 843,000 gallons of heavy crude oil into the Kalamazoo River seven years ago.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the board passed a resolution Tuesday in opposition to Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline.

The over 60-year-old pipeline travels through Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas. It was created to be a safer and more efficient way to transport crude oil.

Enbridge spokesman Jason Manshum says the 2010 oil spill drastically changed the public’s perception of safety in the energy sector.

Commissioner Michael Seals says he encourages activists in favor of the line’s closure to continue being involved in local water issues.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board is expected to release two studies on risks from the pipeline in June.