× “Ride of Silence” speaks up for those lost, injured during biking accidents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — “The Ride of Silence” is a yearly event to allow the public to strap on their helmets and jump on their bikes to raise awareness.

On the third Wednesday of May many come together to remember those who tragically lost their lives or were injured in biking accidents while educating others about bike safety.

The event began 15 years ago to “honor those who have been injured or killed, to raise awareness that we are here and to ask that we all share the road” according to the Ride of Silence website.

In lieu of the Kalamazoo Bicycle Tragedy the the Kalamazoo County Ride of Silence chapter invites the public to come out to Millennium Park in Portage for an 8.5 mile ride.

Kalamazoo isn’t the only West Michigan location to participate in the national event.

Battle Creek

Location: Willard Beach Park

Distance: 10 miles

Grand Rapids

Location: 6th Street Bridge Park

Distance: Approximately 7 miles

Muskegon

Location: Muskegon Farmers Market

Distance: 10 miles

Spring Lake

Location: Central Park

Distance: 8 miles

All rides begin promptly at 7 p.m. and advise that participants arrive around 6:30 p.m. for remarks and registration.