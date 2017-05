Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The East Grand Rapids girls tennis team is after a regional championship tomorrow at Forest Hills Northern. The Pioneers finished 2nd to FHN in last years regional and tied with the Huskies for 2nd at the state finals tournament.

This year East has not lost, that includes a match with Northern at their invitational. The top 3 teams at the regional will advance to the state finals.