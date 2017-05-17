Two women sought as suspects in tool theft in Montcalm Co.

Posted 10:40 AM, May 17, 2017, by

GREENVILLE, Mich. – Investigators are asking for help in finding three people suspected of stealing a power tool from a Montcalm County store.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Tractor Supply Company.

Video shows two women walking in the front door. They left a short time later carrying the tool. Investigators say they met up with a man in the parking lot and got into a silver four-door vehicle and left westbound on Wise Road.

Anyone who recognizes the women in video should call the Montcalm County Sheriff at 989-831-7590 or 989-831-7593.

