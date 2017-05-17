WERQ Fitness dancing event to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experience the latest fitness craze while raising money for a good cause at charityWERQ on Friday.

WERQ is an intense cardio dance class based on popular pop and hip-hop music. With a non-stop workout and easy-to-learn dance routines, participants are sure to work up a sweat and have fun.

CharityWERQ will feature a 90 minute workout with pop, rock, and hip hop music, all while dancing underneath black lights. Participants are encourages to wear their favorite white or neon gear so everyone will glow!

The fundraiser will take place at Our Savior Lutheran School at 1916 Ridgewood Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids on Friday, May 19.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door, with all proceeds going directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grand Rapids.

To register for the event, click here and select "Team Grand Reppin'." More information for the event can also be found on Facebook.

WERQ Fitness has numerous classes happening outside of the fundraising event. To find a class nearby, visit werqfitness.com.