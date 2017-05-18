Benton Harbor Police search for missing man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is attempting to locate a man missing since late April.

Police say Thursday in a release that Willie Brand was last seen April 29 in the area of Searles Avenue and Colfax Avenue. He is known to frequent the areas around the Benton Harbor Public Library, Harbor Towers and The Salvation Army.

Brand is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes, a gray t-shirt and a baseball cap. He uses a cane to help him walk, according to a release.

Police say that Brand’s family reported him missing on May 10 and they are now asking for the public’s help to find him. Foul play is not suspected in the case, according to a release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 269-927-0293.