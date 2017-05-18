Business owner wounded in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor police say a 38-year-old man was injured Thursday in a shooting at his business.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at the M&M Garage at Main and McCord. According to a release, police found Dondrell Blackamore wounded at the scene. He was hospitalized and is currently being treated.

Police say the suspect, described only as a black male wearing black, fled East after the shooting. A burgundy minivan spotted in the area at the time of the shooting may also be connected to the case, according to a release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.