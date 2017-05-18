Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Audioslave has died at age 52

Posted 3:42 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:52AM, May 18, 2017
According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

