Chris Ilitch approved as the Tigers’ controlling owner

Posted 1:39 PM, May 18, 2017

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: A general view of Comerica Park prior to the start of the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Ilitch has been unanimously approved as the new controlling owner of the Detroit Tigers.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday following the vote during a quarterly owners’ meeting.

Tigers owner Mike Ilitch died in February at age 87.

Ilitch Holdings Inc. announced a succession plan in May 2016 in which Chris Ilitch, a son of Mike and Marian Ilitch, would take over his parents’ roles. Mike Ilitch said then that their businesses, including the Tigers and the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, would remain family owned.

