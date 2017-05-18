Crash closes two lanes of US-131 at Ann Street with 2-hour backup

Posted 8:35 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13AM, May 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two lanes are closed on US-131 coming into Grand Rapids after a crash.

The crash happened on southbound US-131 at Ann Street. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Michigan State Police say that the two left lanes will be closed for some time. Drivers coming south into Grand Rapids are advised to get off the highway at West River Drive and take alternate routes.

Traffic was backed up from 7:30 a.m. from Post Drive as well as on eastbound I-96, which at one point was backed up to Fruit Ridge Avenue.

The crash was cleared and all lanes opened at 9:30 a.m.

 

