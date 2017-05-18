× Crash closes two lanes of US-131 at Ann Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two lanes are closed on US-131 coming into Grand Rapids after a crash.

The crash happened on southbound US-131 at Ann Street. One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Michigan State Police say that the two left lanes will be closed for some time. Drivers coming south into Grand Rapids are advised to get off the highway at West River Drive and take alternate routes.

Traffic has been backed up to West River Drive this morning.

We’ll have more details when they become available.