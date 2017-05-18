Crash closes two lanes of US-131 at Ann Street

Posted 8:35 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:36AM, May 18, 2017

MDOT Camera of backup on SB US-131 at I-96. Crash is at Ann Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two lanes are closed on US-131 coming into Grand Rapids after a crash.

The crash happened on southbound US-131 at Ann Street. One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Michigan State Police say that the two left lanes will be closed for some time. Drivers coming south into Grand Rapids are advised to get off the highway at West River Drive and take alternate routes.

Traffic has been backed up to West River Drive this morning.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s