Doctors find new, more effective way to treat strokes, aneurysms

Posted 7:49 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:07AM, May 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- According to doctors, we're all born billionaires -- at least when it comes to how many brain cells we have.

Unfortunately, we lose those cells through life, whether it's from head trauma, use of drugs or stroke.

However, there are new treatments to help patients heal.

When someone experiences a stroke, it means a part of their brain isn't getting enough blood. That can lead to the loss of speech, face droop, blurred vision, and numbness.

Dr. Tamer Abdelhak, the chief of neurology at Spectrum Health, says stents and catheters are helping people who have had aneurysms or strokes. In the past, brain surgery and therapy were the only available treatments.

Abdelhak says if doctors use a catheter and stent within the first 24 hours of a stroke or aneurysm, the patient's disabilities are reduced by 73 percent.

Family history, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol all contribute to strokes.

If you're experiencing symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.

