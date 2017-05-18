Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died

Posted 8:48 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:53AM, May 18, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: Roger Ailes attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of "The 35 Most Powerful People in Media" at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

(Fox News) – Roger Ailes, who built Fox News into a cable powerhouse before leaving amid sexual harrassment allegations, died at the age of 77.

His widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” the statement read. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.”

