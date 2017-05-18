× Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died

(Fox News) – Roger Ailes, who built Fox News into a cable powerhouse before leaving amid sexual harrassment allegations, died at the age of 77.

His widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” the statement read. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.”