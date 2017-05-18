Lawyer by day, opera singer by night: Grand Rapids lawyer performs at Carnegie Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – She’s a Grand Rapids lawyer by day and an opera singer by night. Last weekend Madeleine Lane made her life-long dream come true by hearing her voice carry through Carnegie Hall.

Whether in the courtroom or on stage, she is no stranger to letting her voice be heard.

“For me, I just have such deep love for both professions,” says Lane. “I was a kindergartner sitting in front of "Matlock" with a journal and trying to take notes. In college, I was introduced to opera for the first time.”

Performing at Carnegie Hall was a dream come true for her, performing a song from "Figaro." It’s a song she performed in Grand Rapids back in February.

Lane will also be performing at a benefit concert for the West Michigan Opera Project at the Park Church downtown this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Admissions is free but donations are welcome.

