Luyendky Jr. adjusting to Stadium Super Trucks

Posted 7:39 PM, May 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Arie Luyendyl Jr. used to drive open wheeled like Indy cars like his father, 2-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk sr., now junior is driving the Stadium Super Trucks series and he likes it.

"It really is the polar opposite of an Indy car event, but to have both races go on in the same weekend makes it such a great experience for the fans" Luyendyk said Thursday in Grand Rapids.

He was in town to promote the Detroit Grand Prix which takes place June 2nd through the 4th at Belle Isle.

