Michigan agency seeks partners to promote state parks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for outside partners to help raise money and public support for state parks, trails and waterways.

Parks and Recreation Director Ron Olson says businesses that support the initiatives help promote outdoor recreation, a key sector of the state economy.

Under a program called “These Goods are Good for Michigan,” a winery, a brewer and a coffee maker created special product lines honoring state parks. They donated a portion of the sales to the park system.

The DNR is inviting businesses and other partners to develop initiatives for a planned celebration of the 100th year of the Michigan State Park Commission.

They could include activities such as sharing information about the centennial through employee communications and underwriting portions of the educational campaign.