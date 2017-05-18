Multiple units on scene of house fire, three adults escape home safely

Posted 6:53 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:31AM, May 18, 2017

File photo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple units arrived on the scene to a fully-involved fire on East H Avenue north of Galesburg on Thursday morning.

According to officials on the scene, three adults made it out of the home safely.

The incident is still under investigation, however, police on scene told FOX 17 the home looks to be a total loss with just the basement remaining.

East H Avenue is currently closed between 30th Avenue and 33rd Avenue in Comstock Township.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for all new developments.

