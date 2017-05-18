× Shots fired at home on Grand Rapids’ northwest side, no one injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

Officials responded to a call just after 1 a.m. about shots fired at residence on Quarry Avenue near Leonard Street. Upon arrival police located bullet casings near the home.

No one was injured during the incident. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.