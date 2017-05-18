Three people escape home fire; home collapses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The floors and roof of a blazing home in Comstock Township collapsed as fire crews fought the fire, but the occupants got out safely. One person was sent to the hospital, said Comstock Township Fire Chief Edward Switalski.

Crews were called to the scene at 9255 E. H Avenue northwest of Galesburg around 5:33 a.m.

Switalski told FOX 17 that when he saw heavy smoke as he approached the address, he immediately called for more tankers from neighboring departments, as there are no hydrants in the area.

The fire was difficult to get to -- the driveway is about 1,000 feet long -- and the home's location in heavy woods made maneuvering around the house a challenge, the chief said.

His crews tried early on to get inside the house, but the fire was too hot.

There were three people in the home, who all got out safely. But the son was sent to the hospital, Switalski said.