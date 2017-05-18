Try these Michigan-made wines to celebrate Michigan Wine Month

Live – US hits Syria with airstrike

Posted 12:17 PM, May 18, 2017

Cheers to the month of May, because it's Michigan Wine Month!

St. Julian Winery's vice president and wine maker, Nancie Oxley, stopped by to show off their newest Michigan wines to help us celebrate.

St. Julian is getting ready to release two new wines: Michcato and Sunset Michcato. It's a take on moscato, but like all of their wines, the ingredients are locally grown and inspired by Michigan.

Click here for a full selection of their wines and beverages.

St. Julian Winery has tasting room locations in Paw Paw, Union Pier, Dundee and Frankenmuth. For more information on their wine selection and more, visit www.stjulian.com

