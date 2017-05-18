Two Sides II A Story: Brandoen Guyton shares a powerful message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Brandoen Guyton became a head varsity basketball coach at just 22 years old. Now 27 and the varsity coach at Grand Rapids Union, Guyton hosted an event called Two Sides II A Story that about 150 people attended at Union High School Thursday night.

Guyton discussed a difficult childhood and stressed surrounding yourself with good people.

"You have got to be careful on who you hang around and who you follow because it can lead to you being involved in some bad situations or making bad choices." Guton told FOX 17 following the event. "My advice is, stay around people who are doing positive things. I'm not as perfect myself and we all learn as we go. If you're younger or you're older, we learn every day."

Guyton said he plans to share his message with more people in the future.