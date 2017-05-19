× Concert, memorial part of Police Week observances in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A memorial for fallen officers and a free concert are scheduled in Detroit as part of National Police Week observances.

A service takes place at noon Friday at the city’s 12th Police Precinct to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty or were on active duty at the time of their deaths.

From 4-7 p.m. Friday, the Detroit Police Department’s Badges of Honor will perform at the 11th Police Precinct.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which it falls as National Police Week.

Law enforcement agencies across the country hold observances, ceremonies and events as part of National Police Week.