Elderly woman hospitalized after crash in Jamestown Township

Posted 8:55 PM, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26PM, May 19, 2017
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say an 82-year-old Jenison woman was in serious, but stable condition, following a crash on Friday.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 8th and Adams In Ottawa County’s Jamestown Township.

The woman reportedly tried to make a left turn  when her car was hit by a truck traveling down Adams. She told police she did not see the truck when she pulled out.

The other driver, a 47-year-old man from Coldwater, was not hurt.  The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

 

