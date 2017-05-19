× Elderly woman hospitalized after crash in Jamestown Township

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say an 82-year-old Jenison woman was in serious, but stable condition, following a crash on Friday.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 8th and Adams In Ottawa County’s Jamestown Township.

The woman reportedly tried to make a left turn when her car was hit by a truck traveling down Adams. She told police she did not see the truck when she pulled out.

The other driver, a 47-year-old man from Coldwater, was not hurt. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.