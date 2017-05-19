Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-weary high schoolers

Posted 7:40 AM, May 19, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam.

William Pate told the retired NBA superstar on Twitter that if Bryant gave him a retweet, the students wouldn’t have to take a final exam.

Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through on Thursday, quoting Pate’s request and adding a note , “Hope you have an A in this class.”

Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

