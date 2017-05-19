× Man charged with Times Square crash expected to be arraigned Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Times Square crash when a motorist drove on the sidewalk, killing one person and injuring 22 others.

A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The New York Police Department says 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say he drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him. An 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman from Portage was killed. Her 13-year-old sister, Ava Elsman, was among the 22 injured, four of them critically.

It’s unclear if Rojas has a lawyer for his arraignment Friday.

Officials say he had served in the U.S. Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems.