Man charged with Times Square crash expected to be arraigned Friday

Posted 7:02 AM, May 19, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: A wrecked car sits in the intersection of 45th and Broadway in Times Square, May 18, 2017 in New York City. According to reports there were multiple injuries and one fatality after the car plowed into a crowd of people. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Times Square crash when a motorist drove on the sidewalk, killing one person and injuring 22 others.

A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The New York Police Department says 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say he drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him. An 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman from Portage was killed. Her 13-year-old sister, Ava Elsman, was among the 22 injured, four of them critically.

It’s unclear if Rojas has a lawyer for his arraignment Friday.

Officials say he had served in the U.S. Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems.

