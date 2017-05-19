Morning Buzz: Craig’s Cruisers getting a huge expansion, with an indoor roller coaster!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Center in Wyoming is getting a huge expansion.

The $2.4 million expansion will include a 36,000-square-food addition with a trampoline park, laser tag arena and indoor roller coaster.

The project is expected to be complete by next February.

Right now the Wyoming location includes indoor and outdoor go-karts, two mini golf courses, arcade games, a pizza and pasta buffet, and more.

2. Wyoming Police need help to find whoever lost a guitar, because they’re sick of hearing one of their officers try and play it.

The city posted a picture of Officer Rory Allen with the guitar, and he’s been serenading the department since it was turned in.

Officer Allen said he doesn’t really sing or play guitar, but he’s having fun using it around the department.

If anyone has tips on who the owner is, call Wyoming Police.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins being their Western Conference Finals match-up with the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday.

The series starts on the road with Games 1 and 2.

Peppino’s in downtown Grand Rapids is hosting watch parties.

The series comes to the Van Andel arena with Game 3 on May 24.

4. The Greatest Show on Earth is coming to a close as The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus performs for the last time this weekend.

The last performance will be held in Uniondale, New York.

The owner of the circus says declining attendance and chancing public views on animals in captivity are major reasons why the circus is closing.

5. McDonald’s is making even more chances to their menu, this time with their ice cream treats.

The chain plans to remove artificial flavors, colors and preservatives from its vanilla soft serve.

The soft serve is also used to make McCafe shakes and McFlurries.

In total, the change impacts 60 percent of the desserts they serve.

According to USA Today, the chain already started phasing out preservatives and colors from its shakes.