Morning Mix Meals: Simple Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts, pounded 1/2" thick
- kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 c. panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp. canola oil
- 4 oz. fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 c. marinara sauce, store-bought or homemade
- 1 c. grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 c. freshly chopped basil, plus more for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400° and line baking sheet with parchment. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In shallow bowl, combine panko and Parmesan and season with salt and pepper. Place eggs in another shallow bowl. Dip each chicken breast into eggs, then dip into bread crumb mixture, turning to coat. Place breaded chicken on prepared baking sheet.
- Heat olive oil and canola oil in large, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add breaded chicken and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Cover each chicken breast with slice of mozzarella and transfer to oven until mozzarella is melted and chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, warm sauce on stovetop and stir in tomatoes and basil.
- Spoon sauce over chicken and garnish with fresh basil. Serve with green salad or a side of sautéed spinach.
Simple Chicken Parmesan was created by Anna Watson Carl, NYC chef and blogger. For more simple and easy recipes, visit delish.com.