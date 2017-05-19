New York Times Square driver charged

Posted 9:33 AM, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:38AM, May 19, 2017

(CNN/FOX 17) -- Richard Rojas, the man who allegedly struck a group of pedestrians with his vehicle in Manhattan's Times Square Thursday, has been arrested and charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to a press release from the New York City Police Department.

An 18-year-old woman was killed and at least 22 people were injured when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians, city officials said.

The woman killed in the crash was identified as Alyssa Elsman of Portage, Michigan. She was a graduate of Portage Central HS.  Her sister, Ava, 13, was also injured.

