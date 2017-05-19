× Police: passing motorist finds man lying in road, victim taken to hospital in critical condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A passing motorist stopped and assisted a man who was lying in the roadway in the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on Friday before calling 911.

Police responded to the call around 2:40 a.m. and arrived on the scene to a 34-year-old with severe head trauma. The injuries appear to be caused by a hit and run, according to police.

The victim, in critical condition, was transported to Bronson Hospital.

East Michigan will remained closed until later Friday morning while officials continue to investigate the incident. Police are working with witnesses and local businesses in the area to find a suspect.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.