Rube Goldberg exhibit opens this weekend at GRAM

Posted 4:03 PM, May 19, 2017, by and

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new exhibit opens this weekend at the Grand Rapids Art Museum celebrating the artwork of Rube Goldberg.

The Art of Rube Goldberg chronicles all aspects of the artist’s seventy-two-year career, from his earliest published drawings and iconic inventions to his Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoons and beyond.

“The Grand Rapids Art Museum celebrates creativity in its wide range of forms,” commented GRAM’s Director and CEO, Dana Friis-Hansen in a press release. “We’re excited to present this delightful mixed media exhibition at GRAM, which explores the whimsical world of Rube Goldberg and others who have been influenced by his work nearly a century later.”

The Museum partnered with the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District (OAISD) and Grand Haven Public Schools to showcase the work of students inspired by Rube Goldberg. Museum visitors can interact with Rube Goldberg machines designed and built by these young inventors at the exhibit.

