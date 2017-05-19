Spectrum Health’s Mobile Mammography unit provides convenient screenings for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breast cancer will affect one in eight women during her lifetime. When detected early, breast cancer can be treated and cured.

Spectrum Health and the American College of Radiology urges women to get a mammogram every year after turning 40.

While Spectrum Health's Betty Ford Breast Care Services has 14 locations located throughout West Michigan, not everyone can travel or afford to go to get a screening. That's why Spectrum Health is teaming up with Meijer to bring a second Mobile Mammography service vehicle to women in West Michigan.

The new 45-foot until has a comfortable registration and waiting area, along with private dressing rooms. Both units also contain the same 2D/3D digital technology as the offices at Betty Ford Breast Care Services.

Spectrum Health has provided the mobile mammography service since 1988, however they're hosting an open house to launch their second unit.

On Saturday, May 20 Betty Ford Breast Care Services' new mobile mammography unit will have an open house at the Alpine Meijer. There will be refreshments, breast care experts, and the opportunity to schedule a mammogram if needed. The mobile unit will return on May 25 to conduct screenings.

Free mammograms are available to those who are uninsured or under-insured. To find out if you qualify, call (616)-486-6050 or visit spectrumhealth.org/mobileunit.

Or to schedule a mammogram at Betty Ford Breast Cancer Services locations or the mobile until, call (877)-495-2626.