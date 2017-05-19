Squirrel causes power outage in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – About 5,500 residents in the Cedar Springs area lost power for about an hour Friday morning after a squirrel got into a substation.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern tells FOX 17 that power went out at about 10:00am and came back on at about 11:00am.

There was also a short outage Friday morning on the west side of Grand Rapids that affected about 2,000 customers.  That outage was caused by an equipment failure.

 

