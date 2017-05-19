Time lapse video shows rare look at Grand Canyon

Posted 1:12 PM, May 19, 2017

Shot from SKYGLOW video

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A video posted by time lapse artists and filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic shows a rare occurrence at one of America’s most popular national parks.

The video was taken over a few visits to the park over two years, according to one of the filmmakers in the comments on the video.

The video is part of the SKYGLOW project, which highlights North America’s night skies and the increasing impact of light pollution on the environment.  The video originally aired on BBC Earth.

For more information, visit their website here.

 

 

