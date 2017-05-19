Tip leads U.S. Marshals to location of featured fugitive in Comstock Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich – Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say a tip to Silent Observer have led to the arrest of a fugitive recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Federal authorities were led to a home in the Comstock Park area, where after several hours of surveillance, made contact with 39-year-old Leandrew Loyd.

Authorities say Loyd answered the door at the residence and was taken into custody without incident.  He’s currently being held at the Kent County Jail.

Loyd was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in late April.  He’d avoided arrest for a year, wanted for the delivery and manufacturing of cocaine in the Kent County area.

 

 

